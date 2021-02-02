Advertisement

EA Sports confirms return of college football game

EA Sports announced the return of its popular college football series.
EA Sports announced the return of its popular college football series.(Source: Twitter/@EASPORTS)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WLBT/Gray News) - College football fans have been waiting for this day for years.

EA Sports announced the return of its uber-popular college football video game series.

It will be the first installment of the series since NCAA Football 2014, which was released in 2013.

There’s no word on when the new game will release or what it may look like, but gamers can probably expect to play it on the new generation of consoles with the PS5 and XBox Series X|S.

Copyright 2021 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Virginia woman charged with manslaughter after head-on crash
Suspected drugs, a firearm and cash found in Tilley's vehicle during an investigation.
Page Co. Sheriff’s Office reports Dayton man arrested for possession of drugs, firearm
The Augusta County Sheriff's Office says Christina Sue Ritchie has been missing since...
UPDATE: Missing Augusta County woman safely located
Mark Henry Hopper, 41, of Waynesboro, Va.
Officials: Waynesboro man arrested for child pornography possession
Photo credit: WRIC
Virginia Sen. Amanda Chase sues over being censured

Latest News

FILE - In this Friday, July 17, 2020 file photo, Captain Sir Thomas Moore poses for the media...
Capt. Tom Moore, WWII vet whose walk cheered UK, dies at 100
There’s growing tension among GOP lawmakers on the impeachment of former President Donald Trump.
House Dems make case for conviction; Trump denies charges
President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief proposal brings an early test of campaign...
Biden, Yellen to talk with Senate Democrats on virus aid, including stimulus checks
Officials responded to a structure fire involving a chicken building early Tuesday morning.
Stanley Volunteer Fire Dept. responds to structure fire involving chicken building early Tuesday morning
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021 file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with...
Biden administration to provide COVID vaccine to pharmacies