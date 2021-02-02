Advertisement

Harrisonburg Fire Department helps VDH administer vaccines

By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Harrisonburg Fire Department is helping out with speeding up the vaccination process by administering COVID-19 vaccines to local teachers.

Last Friday, volunteers assisted in getting 506 people vaccinated. There are 26 paramedics in the fire department who completed the VDH vaccinator training program.

Fire Chief Matt Tobia says they knew back in the summer that they would play a role in vaccinations since they have the certification. He calls it an “all hands on deck situation,” with multiple emergency response teams involved.

“We’re gonna be repeating that this coming Friday again for city school teachers. We are thrilled to be able to help teachers get back into the classrooms for their benefit, and obviously for the kids’ benefits,” Tobia said.

Tobia says as of Tuesday morning, there are 500 teachers signed up to get vaccinated at next Friday’s clinic.

“If this is the role that we are called upon to play, then this is the role that we should be playing,” Tobia said. “It truly is a national health emergency that really calls for all people to step up.”

Tobia says the numerous public safety organizations who are also playing a role include Harrisonburg Rescue Squad, Rockingham Fire and Rescue and Augusta Fire and Rescue.

