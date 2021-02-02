Harrisonburg school board to set date for more students to return to in-person learning

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Tuesday night, the Harrisonburg School Board will continue to discuss its in-person return to school and give parents an exact date on when they may see more students in the classroom.

Back in December, school board members in Harrisonburg approved plans from school leaders to get more students back in the building.

At that meeting, the school board decided in 2021, HCPS will continue with existing students and add students identified as “priority students.” That includes students who are failing multiple classes, seniors and freshmen not earning enough credits and those who received school-based mental health support.

Division superintendent Michael Richards said on Tuesday night, he plans to present new information to further back the reopening discussion, including mitigation strategies that worked in the fall and the number of vaccinated staff members.

“We’re actually going to ask the board not to change that partial in-person plan, but to allow us to put a specific date on it. So instead of saying we’re going to wait until we’re in the moderate range, we’re going to say we’re going to open on, and then give the date, " Richards said.

Tuesday night’s school board meeting will be at 7 p.m. and can be viewed here.

