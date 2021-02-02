Advertisement

Headquarters helix: Amazon reveals eye-catching office tower

This artist rendering provided by Amazon shows the next phase of the company's headquarters...
This artist rendering provided by Amazon shows the next phase of the company's headquarters redevelopment to be built in Arlington, Va. The plans released Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, features a 350-foot helix-shaped office tower that can be climbed from the outside like a mountain hike. (NBBJ/Amazon via AP)(AP)
By Matthew Barakat and Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Amazon has revealed plans for the next phase of its headquarters redevelopment in Virginia, featuring a signature 350-foot helix-shaped office tower that can be climbed from the outside like a mountain hike.

The head-turning helix building is the centerpiece of the proposal that also features three 22-story office buildings.

The Seattle-based company is looking to accommodate 25,000 new workers over the coming years in the Arlington County neighborhoods across the Potomac River from the nation’s capital.

The company said in a blog post that the building is designed to help people connect to nature. Sketches show trees spiraling along the building’s exterior.

Amazon said the exterior climb will be open to public tours on weekends.

