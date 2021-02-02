Homebuyers look to Shenandoah Valley in 2020

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Last year, the Shenandoah Valley had the second-highest growth in home sales in the commonwealth.

According to the Virginia Realtors, the Harrisonburg region had one of the hottest markets in the state at the end of 2020, which Dr. Lisa Sturtevant, the chief economist with the Virginia Realtors, said was partially due to the pandemic and the increase in people telecommuting.

“If they can find a home in a community with reliable internet and looking to use COVID to move to a place with a higher quality of life, housing costs are a little bit lower where there’s more open space,” Sturtevant said. “We’ve seen more of an interest in these mid-size and smaller markets from consumers.”

Demand is booming in the Shenandoah Valley. In the fourth quarter of 2020 in the Friendly City, home sales were up 42% compared to the previous year and the median sales price was up 13 percent.

“While the city is doing okay, it’s really being driven by sales in Rockingham County, which is suggestive that folks are looking for homes outside of the urban core,” Sturtevant said. “Inventory in the Harrisonburg area is down 40 percent compared to a year ago.”

Sturtevant said the average number of days local homes are on the market is decreasing rapidly, which is making homebuyers do something she has not seen before.

“Buyers are writing the seller a letter when they make their offer to personalize their offer, particularly is there is some story that is compelling like they’re moving back to the Harrisonburg area after growing up there or whether they have family ties,” Sturtevant said. “If two offers are equal, that letter could be what sets that buyer apart.”

Buyers looking into second homes, like mountain and lake homes, is also increasing interest in rural markets.

