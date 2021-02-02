Advertisement

JMU art class presents Black Lives Matter posters for virtual exhibit

By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the month of February, there are two virtual exhibitions featured at Smith House Galleries in Harrisonburg.

One features JMU students’ posters focusing on the Black Lives Matter movement.

Professor William Tate teaches a senior thesis studio class. He said he had a dream last summer of a project that would look at moments and emotions of the Black Lives Matter movement, but he only wanted students to use the lowercase “e” and fragments of photos.

Students got creative with it and did some research to properly portray what it meant to them.

“I utilized statistics to show how we keep going back and forth to that same problem which is inequality,” said Sebastian Cedron.

Another student focused more on the effects of the movement.

“I mostly focused on who was being held accountable for their actions, and those, the three big e’s represent the people that are currently in prison for murder,” said Megan Garrick.

Others used the “e” to represent what people were affected by police brutality that may have been overlooked.

“Those who had mental health issues. Those who had the toy weapon. Those in which there was no weapon found. Those that were unarmed. And I felt like these four categories were ones that were being not as talked about,” said Matt Barden.

The virtual exhibit will be up through this month. It can be found here.

