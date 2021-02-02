Advertisement

Liberty president responds to snowball fight controversy

President Jerry Prevo responded to the allegations of non-compliance with the governor’s COVID-19 Executive Orders and their own COVID-19 Operations guidelines.
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The weekend weather brought out droves of Liberty University students for a snowball fight event on the front lawn of campus.

He assumed responsibility early on in his statement Tuesday for leading the group as it went from a small gathering to a large group and not doing his part to enforce the measures.

“I messed up. We did not think enough or communicate the need to wear facial coverings and remain 6 feet apart...And the size of the group was not in compliance either,” said Prevo.

He adds that each social media post about the event was removed to avoid undermining “a culture of compliance.”

