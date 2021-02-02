Advertisement

Senators Manchin, Capito announce more than $14.1 million to help vaccinate children in W. Va.

Money
Money(AP Images)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHSV) — West Virginia Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced on Monday $14,193,577 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Resources to help the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources provide children throughout the Mountain State access to vaccinations.

“As we continue to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and work to quickly procure vaccinations for every West Virginian who wants one, it is essential to keep vaccinating our children against other harmful diseases,” said Senator Manchin in a press release from his office.

“I’m glad to see this investment coming into West Virginia to bolster the scheduled immunization and vaccine efforts for the children in our state as they come of age. Funding like this helps us in our efforts to deliver a better, healthier future for our younger generation,” said Senator Capito in the press release.

