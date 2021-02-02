Advertisement

Stacey Abrams’ work for voting rights earns her Nobel Peace Prize nomination

Stacey Abrams was nominated for the honor by a socialist party politician in Norway’s...
Stacey Abrams was nominated for the honor by a socialist party politician in Norway’s Parliament. The nomination praises her work following in the footsteps of another Nobel Peace Prize winner: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.(Source: POOL via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Voting rights activist and politician Stacey Abrams has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

A socialist party politician in Norway’s Parliament nominated Abrams on the first day of Black History Month in the United States. The nomination praises Abrams’ work following in the footsteps of another Nobel Peace Prize winner: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Abrams, a former candidate for Georgia governor, and her organization “Fair Fight Action” played a key role in turning the state blue in the 2020 presidential election.

It’s not unusual for there to be hundreds of people nominated for the honor, which is announced in October. The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which is based in Oslo, will release a short list of finalists in March.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Virginia woman charged with manslaughter after head-on crash
Suspected drugs, a firearm and cash found in Tilley's vehicle during an investigation.
Page Co. Sheriff’s Office reports Dayton man arrested for possession of drugs, firearm
Photo credit: WRIC
Virginia Sen. Amanda Chase sues over being censured
Mark Henry Hopper, 41, of Waynesboro, Va.
Officials: Waynesboro man arrested for child pornography possession
Staunton woman dies in crash on I-64 Friday

Latest News

President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump lawyer: Impeachment case ‘undemocratic,’ ill-advised
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44
Overnight forecast 2/1/2021
Overnight forecast 2/1/2021
COVID-19 vaccination clinics to be held for W. Va. residents age 65 and older this week
COVID-19 vaccination clinics to be held for W. Va. residents age 65 and older this week