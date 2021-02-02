Advertisement

Stanley Volunteer Fire Dept. responds to structure fire involving chicken building early Tuesday morning

Officials responded to a structure fire involving a chicken building early Tuesday morning.
Officials responded to a structure fire involving a chicken building early Tuesday morning.(Stanley Volunteer Fire Department Facebook)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Stanley Volunteer Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire Tuesday morning involving a chicken building, officials say.

According to a Facebook post from the Stanley Volunteer Fire Department, units were dispatched at approximately 1:50 a.m. on Tuesday and arrived on the scene, where a chicken building that housed four chickens was “fully involved.”

Officials say it took firefighters about 15 minutes to extinguish the fire.

Chief Terry A. Pettit said a heating lamp in the building was determined to be the cause of the fire.

Pettit reports no one was injured and no other buildings were damaged, and two chickens were able to escape from the fire.

You can read the Facebook post below.

At approximately 01:50 this morning Company 24 units were dispatched to a structure fire involving a chicken building....

Posted by Stanley Volunteer Fire Department CO.24 on Tuesday, February 2, 2021

