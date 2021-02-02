Strasburg Town Council against bill to move local elections to November

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Monday night, Strasburg Town Council unanimously approved a resolution asking Virginia’s House of Delegates to vote against a bill in the General Assembly that would move municipal elections in Virginia from May to November.

Senate Bill 1157 was introduced by (D) Senator Lionell Spruill, Sr., who represents Chesapeake and Senate District 5. The bill asks to shift all municipal elections for city and town council and school board from May to November, beginning with elections held after January 1, 2022.

Councilman S. John Massoud, who wrote the town’s resolution a few weeks ago, said they are asking the House of Delegates and the Governor to veto any legislation that changes election dates against the will of the town.

“If the people in Chesapeake want to change their elections from May to November, or Newport News, or Hampton Roads, good for them. That’s fine, I got no problem with that,” Massoud said. “But from people who live in the tidewater area telling us what we should and should not do is a very bad idea.”

In the resolution, the town council states that the idea of having town elections in the month of May, separate and apart from Virginia State and Federal elections, is a benefit to the residents of the town.

The resolution goes on to state that having town elections in the month of May ensures that town issues receive a fair hearing away from partisan elections at both the state and federal level.

Massoud said he is concerned with what role political affiliations may play on local representation. He said right now, local officials do not run with a political party, but that could change with the bill.

“Whether they run as a Republican, a Democrat, or still try and stay Independent, they are going to have to send out mailers in a more partisan way,” Massoud said. “What I’m afraid of is that our town council, which works very well together, will not work quite as well together because the parties are involved.”

A copy of the resolution is being sent to Richmond. As of Tuesday, the bill sits in a House Committee.

