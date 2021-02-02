Advertisement

Police: 6 killed in Okla. shooting, including 5 children; person in custody

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — Police in Oklahoma say one person is custody after six people, including five children, were killed in Oklahoma.

Police say officers responded to a call at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday of multiple people shot at a home in Muskogee, about 45 miles southeast of Tulsa.

Once there, officers found one man and four children dead, and fifth child died at a Tulsa hospital.

Police say one person who was at the home with a gun is in custody, but few details have been released.

A woman was also taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

