Va. House of Delegates passes bill to make Office of Civil Rights permanent

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV/Office of the Attorney General Press Release) — On Monday, the Virginia House of Delegates passed a civil rights bill from Attorney General Mark Herring and House Majority Leader Charniele Herring to make the Office of Civil Rights a permanent part of the Office of the Attorney General.

According to a press release from the Office of the Attorney General, the Office of Civil Rights was created to secure and expand the civil rights of Virginians and to protect all Virginians from discrimination on the basis of race, religion, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, disability, veteran status or other protected status.

“This is a big moment in Virginia’s long and continuing journey to live up to its promise of equality for all. Every Virginian has the right to live free from discrimination, and free from the fear that they might be denied an opportunity or treated differently because of who they are, what they look like, how they worship, or whom them love,” said Attorney General Mark Herring in the press release.

According to the press release, Virginia’s revised policy on civil and human rights is as follows:

“It is the policy of the Commonwealth of Virginia to provide for equal opportunities throughout the Commonwealth to all its citizens, regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, pregnancy, childbirth or related medical conditions, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, familial status, marital status, or status as a veteran and, to that end, to prohibit discriminatory practices with respect to employment, places of public accommodation, including educational institutions, and real estate transactions by any person or group of persons, including state and local law-enforcement agencies, in order that the peace, health, safety, prosperity, and general welfare of all the inhabitants of the Commonwealth be protected and ensured.”

“Virginians should be proud to know that protection and expansion of civil rights will now be a permanent part of the mission of the Office of Attorney General,” said Majority Leader Charniele Herring in the release. “We’ve come a long way from the days when Virginia’s attorney general went all the way to the Supreme Court to keep people like me out of our public schools, or to tell us who we could or couldn’t marry.”

The Office of Civil Rights includes thirteen staff members, including seven attorneys.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.