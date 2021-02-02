Advertisement

Valley League releases 2021 schedule

The Valley League has released its 2021 schedule.
The Valley League has released its 2021 schedule.
By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Valley League released its 2021 schedule Tuesday.

Saturday, June 5th will be opening day for the league, with the regular season ending Friday, July 23rd.

Each team is scheduled to play 42 games throughout the regular season with the postseason beginning directly after.

There will be an All-Star game set to be played Sunday, July 11th in Harrisonburg.

For the 2021 season, the league is now including weekend doubleheaders where teams will face a team from the opposite division in two seven-inning games.

The entire league schedule can be viewed here.

