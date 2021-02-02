Advertisement

Virginia Senate passes bill requiring in-person school

By Sarah Rankin and Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Democrat-controlled Virginia Senate has passed a bill that would require every local school division to make both virtual and in-person learning available to students.

The measure was sponsored by Republican Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, who is a doctor. It advanced on a 26-13 bipartisan vote.

One senator who spoke in favor of the bill called it the most important measure the chamber would vote on this year.

The measure’s chances in the state House are less certain. At least one similar but more narrow bill failed during last year’s special legislative session.

