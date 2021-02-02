Waynesboro Heritage Museum opens virtual Local Black Veteran exhibit Feb. 6

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - With a combination of research and submissions, the Waynesboro Heritage Museum is putting together an online catalog of stories, pictures and more to tell the stories of local Black veterans. On February 6, the website will be live for anyone any where to learn more about the community’s Black veterans.

”We want to be able to preserve them for future generations and we want them to learn a little about history that they have never learned before and that includes recent history with veterans that are still alive today,” Kelly Sheely with the Waynesboro Heritage Museum explained in a phone interview.

This February we are celebrating Black History Month with a new mini exhibit in the Heritage Museum. To support the... Posted by Waynesboro Heritage Foundation on Saturday, January 9, 2021

“A special section of the website is dedicated to giving the public resources for continuing their Black history research,” Sheely explained.

Sheely says there is nothing else like the exhibit, that focuses on the community’s Black veterans. Submissions are planned to be accepted permanently and organizers will keep updating the website.

“With COVID and the uncertainty of whether or not the museum would be open to the public it sort of forced us to look in a different direction and the silver lining for the situation is that people will be able to enjoy the content from the safety of their own home. It also provides us with an opportunity to share the exhibit with people further away,” Sheely said.

To make a submission you can reach out via email kelly@waynesboroheritagefoundation.com or call the museum at 540-943-3943.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.