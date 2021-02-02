Windy and cold through mid-week

(WHSV) - Staying rather windy and cold through the middle of the week. Temperatures on the rise for the end of the week will promote more snow melt.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy through the evening with a few scattered flurries.

A very cold evening with temperatures in the 20s and staying rather windy. That means wind chills will be in the teens at times. Frigid overnight with lows near 20 for our West Virginia locations and the low to mid 20s in the Valley. With the wind, wind chills can be as cold as 12-16 degrees overnight.

WEDNESDAY: A very cold start with temperatures in the 20s and staying windy. Wind chills at times in the teens.

Some clouds stick around for our West Virginia locations but still plenty of sunshine for the day. There will be more snow melting especially as we move through the afternoon. A chilly day with highs in the mid 30s across the area. Additionally, we will still hang onto the breeze during the day, so it will feel more like the 20s at times when the wind kicks up.

The winds stay rather breezy for the evening and it will be frigid Wednesday night with overnight lows in the mid to upper teens. Black ice will be a concern overnight with any melting from the afternoon.

THURSDAY: A frigid start with temperatures rising into the 20s. A good amount of sunshine early, but we’ll see the clouds thicken up as we go throughout the afternoon. A cool day with highs in the low to mid 40s, so there will be plenty of melting snow. Be watchful of any creeks that are prone to rise with melting snow, as this is the day we will see the biggest snow melt so far. There may be standing water in some spots or across low water bridges. Overnight lows in the lower 30s. With our next system depending on timing- we may have a wintry mix moving in after midnight.

FRIDAY: A chilly start with temperatures in the 30s. A wintry mix for the morning but this looks to be more on the light side. This may still impact some roads but surface temperatures will be marginal around freezing. Then a cold rain but moisture is limited with this system. The best chance of any precipitation is in the morning. Decreasing clouds for the rest of the day. With some afternoon sunshine, it will be pleasantly cool with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Overnight lows in the low 30s.

End of week quick system (WHSV)

SATURDAY: A chilly start with temperatures in the 30s. Another chilly day with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s. If you have any outdoor chores for this weekend, Saturday will be your best day to get those done. Cloudy overnight with lows in the low and mid 20s.

SUNDAY: We’re watching another system that has a chance to bring snow showers to the area once again during the day. Timing and track of this storm will be key, and we’ll have more updates as we get closer. Daytime highs in the low 30s, so it will be cold. But again, where this system tracks will determine where the snow will fall, as well as how much.

MONDAY: Morning temperatures on Monday will start in the 20s and not move from there the entire day. A bitterly cold day. Clouds will decrease as we go through the afternoon, so there will be sunshine, but high temperatures will remain in the upper 20s. The Arctic air really filters in for the overnight hours as low temperatures eventually fall into the low and mid teens. A frigid night to be outside.