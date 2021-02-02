Woman reported missing in Augusta County
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a woman reportedly missing since last week.
According to the agency, 40-year-old Christina Sue Ritchie was last seen in Verona on Wednesday, January 27, and was wearing dark pants, a white long-sleeve shirt and a dark-colored vest.
Ritchie is 5′6″, 140 lbs., and has brown hair and blue eyes. The ASCO said she also has a skull tattoo on her neck.
Anybody with information about her is asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.
