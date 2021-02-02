Advertisement

Woman reported missing in Augusta County

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office says Christina Sue Ritchie has been missing since...
The Augusta County Sheriff's Office says Christina Sue Ritchie has been missing since Wednesday, Jan. 27.(Augusta County Sheriff's Office)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a woman reportedly missing since last week.

According to the agency, 40-year-old Christina Sue Ritchie was last seen in Verona on Wednesday, January 27, and was wearing dark pants, a white long-sleeve shirt and a dark-colored vest.

Ritchie is 5′6″, 140 lbs., and has brown hair and blue eyes. The ASCO said she also has a skull tattoo on her neck.

Anybody with information about her is asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

Missing Person The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person...

Posted by Augusta County Sheriff's Office - Sheriff Donald L. Smith on Monday, February 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Staunton woman dies in crash on I-64 Friday
Big Rig Crash on I-64 Near Rockbridge/Alleghany Line
Virginia State Police respond to hundreds of crashes on Sunday
Most of the accumulation will be Sunday
Sunny to start the weekend, snow to end
File image
Virginia woman charged with manslaughter after head-on crash
Sen. Manchin reacts to WSAZ interview with Vice Pres. Kamala Harris. (WSAZ)
Sen. Joe Manchin reacts to WSAZ interview with Vice Pres. Kamala Harris

Latest News

Local childcare center makes adjustments for young students
Local childcare center makes adjustments for young students
Governor Justice says West Virginia’s budget is in a surplus
Governor Justice says West Virginia’s budget is in a surplus
Officials: Waynesboro man arrested for child pornography possession
Officials: Waynesboro man arrested for child pornography possession
JMU art class presents Black Lives Matter posters for virtual exhibit
JMU art class presents Black Lives Matter posters for virtual exhibit