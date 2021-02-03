Advertisement

3 Idaho National Guard members killed in helicopter crash

FILE - A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter flies over the Gaiziunai Training Area during...
FILE - A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter flies over the Gaiziunai Training Area during the combined Lithuanian and U.S. training exercise at the Gaiziunai Training Area some 110 kms (69 miles) west of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, July 7, 2015.(AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Three Idaho Army National Guard pilots have died after their Black Hawk helicopter crashed near Boise during a training flight.

Col. Christopher Burt said the helicopter was last contacted at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night while it was on a routine training flight. The UH-60 Black Hawk’s emergency transmitter locator was activated about 15 minutes later.

Search and rescue crews found the wreckage just after midnight Wednesday morning near a mountain named Lucky Peak.

The names of the pilots killed in the crash were not immediately released so officials could notify their relatives.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic photos
Virginia Senate passes bill requiring in-person school
The Augusta County Sheriff's Office says Christina Sue Ritchie has been missing since...
UPDATE: Missing Augusta County woman safely located
Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise,...
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida
File image
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigating report of armed robbery
We talk with Derek Smiley of Smiley's Ice Cream about his plans to build. He hopes to move in...
1on1: Smiley’s Ice Cream will move to Bridgewater

Latest News

An Alabama man has died after he was diagnosed with the COVID-19 variant from the U.K.
Father in Alabama diagnosed with COVID variant passes away
The Justice Department noted in its filing that it was voluntarily dismissing the action, filed...
Justice Department drops its Yale discrimination lawsuit
Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019. Wallen has...
Country star Morgan Wallen apologizes after racial slur
A 10-year-old boy and his friend help some essential hospital employees get home to their...
Boy, 10, cleans snow off cars for hospital staff
Middle River Regional Jail in Augusta County
Augusta Co. Circuit Court to begin gradual resumption of court transports from MRRJ