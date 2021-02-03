Augusta Co. Circuit Court to begin gradual resumption of court transports from MRRJ

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Augusta County Circuit Court will begin the gradual resumption of Court transports from Middle River Regional Jail, effective February 15, an order from the Circuit Court said.

The court order says by order of November 18, 2020, the Augusta County Circuit Court suspended all Court transports from Middle River Regional Jail due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases amongst its staff and population.

The order says since then, Middle River Regional Jail (MRRJ) had made “significant progress in managing the outbreak of COVID-19.”

The court order says if a defendant is incarcerated at Middle River Regional Jail and an attorney wishes for an in-person hearing, it is the attorney’s responsibility to notify Chief Judge W. Chapman Goodwin’s office by emailing Ashleigh Harris Simmons at ahsimmons@vacourts.gov or Kayla Shifflett at kshifflett@vacourts.gov one week prior to the hearing date.

The order says if the defendant is incarcerated in a facility other than Middle River Regional Jail, it is the attorney’s responsibility to notify Simmons or Shifflett two weeks prior and to provide the properly filed transportation order if they wish for an in-person hearing.

If the defendant is incarcerated in a facility other than MRRJ and they wish for their client to appear via video, it is the attorney’s responsibility to notify Goodwin’s office by using the above emails one week prior to the hearing date so that arrangements can be made with the facility.

Chief Judge W. Chapman Goodman says in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, it is strongly encouraged for attorneys to continue to conduct hearings via video when possible.

Chief Judge W. Chapman Goodman says everyone cannot be transported at the same time, so there may still be delays with the scheduling of in-person hearings.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.