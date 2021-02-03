Augusta Co. Clerk establishes historic records fund, online access

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV/Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court Press Release) — The Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court R. Steven Landes announced Wednesday the creation of the Augusta County Court House Historic Records Fund.

The clerk’s office also announced a new digital online historic record archive portal for Augusta County records.

The records fund comes from a partnership between the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office and the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge.

“The new Historic Records Fund will offer community members a way to personally contribute to the preservation of our county’s rich history, which should endure for the use of future generations,” said Dan Layman, CEO of the Community Foundation, in a press release from Clerk R. Steven Landes’ office.

According to the press release from Clerk Landes’ office, the Clerk’s Offices throughout Virginia possess a wealth of historic records, which require constant protection and preservation work to ensure they remain in existence for future generations. The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk is the steward of historic records dating back to 1745.

In addition to the new fund, the Clerk’s Office also applies for grants through the Circuit Court Records Preservation Program, which allows Clerks to use state grant funding to perform preservation and conservation work to restore and protect records, according to the press release.

The press release says the new digital online historic record portal will be linked from the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s webpage and will be updated by the Clerk’s Office Historic Records Assistant with records as they are formatted digitally.

“We are very excited to join in partnership with the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge creating our new Augusta County Court House Historic Records Fund so that those who may be interested in contributing to the preservation and conservation of some of the most significant historic records in Augusta County that will benefit those interested in the history of both the Commonwealth of Virginia and the United States of America,” Clerk Landes said in the press release.

