Advertisement

Bruce Elder, former Staunton councilman, has died

Former city councilmember Bruce Elder has died, according to Staunton's mayor
Former city councilmember Bruce Elder has died, according to Staunton's mayor(WHSV Archives)
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton’s mayor has confirmed the passing of a former councilmember.

On Tuesday, WHSV News learned Bruce Elder had died.

Elder, who was first elected to the city council in 2006, owned a small business in the Queen City.

In a statement, Oakes said Elder was a kind and gentle soul.

“From the first day he walked into Staunton, our city glowed from his contagious smile. Bruce was a well-respected Staunton City Council member and EDA member. He was truly dedicated in his pursuit to make Staunton the best place to live for all. Bruce never met a stranger and we will always remember the lessons he taught us through his stories. Bruce was a loving family man and lit up when he talked about his wife and children. All of us in the City of Staunton are thinking and praying for his family. Today, that glow in Staunton has become dim,” Oakes said.

In 2014, Elder ran as a democrat against former Congressman Bob Goodlatte. However, Elder dropped out of the race citing health concerns.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV News for updates

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Virginia woman charged with manslaughter after head-on crash
The Augusta County Sheriff's Office says Christina Sue Ritchie has been missing since...
UPDATE: Missing Augusta County woman safely located
Suspected drugs, a firearm and cash found in Tilley's vehicle during an investigation.
Page Co. Sheriff’s Office reports Dayton man arrested for possession of drugs, firearm
Mark Henry Hopper, 41, of Waynesboro, Va.
Officials: Waynesboro man arrested for child pornography possession
Photo credit: WRIC
Virginia Sen. Amanda Chase sues over being censured

Latest News

Dr. Jayakrishna Ambati
New hope for a treatment to prevent dry macular degeneration
Ben Cline
Congressman Ben Cline talks Trump impeachment, working with President Biden, and more
Harrisonburg school board to set date for more students to return to in-person learning
Harrisonburg school board to set date for more students to return to in-person learning
Harrisonburg Fire Department helps VDH administer vaccines
Harrisonburg Fire Department helps VDH administer vaccines
Congressman Ben Cline talks impeachment and working with President Joe Biden
Congressman Ben Cline talks impeachment and working with President Joe Biden