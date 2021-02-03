Bruce Elder, former Staunton councilman, has died

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton’s mayor has confirmed the passing of a former councilmember.

On Tuesday, WHSV News learned Bruce Elder had died.

Elder, who was first elected to the city council in 2006, owned a small business in the Queen City.

In a statement, Oakes said Elder was a kind and gentle soul.

“From the first day he walked into Staunton, our city glowed from his contagious smile. Bruce was a well-respected Staunton City Council member and EDA member. He was truly dedicated in his pursuit to make Staunton the best place to live for all. Bruce never met a stranger and we will always remember the lessons he taught us through his stories. Bruce was a loving family man and lit up when he talked about his wife and children. All of us in the City of Staunton are thinking and praying for his family. Today, that glow in Staunton has become dim,” Oakes said.

In 2014, Elder ran as a democrat against former Congressman Bob Goodlatte. However, Elder dropped out of the race citing health concerns.

This is a developing story.

