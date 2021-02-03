Changes with the forecast

(WHSV) - The breeze sticks around for Wednesday night and finally calms for Thursday. Temperatures on the rise for the end of the week will promote more snow melt.

WEDNESDAY: Clear and chilly for the evening with temperatures dropping into the 30s. The winds stay rather breezy for the evening and it will be frigid Wednesday night and that means temperatures slowly Cooling for the evening.

Eventually overnight as the wind starts to let up, it will cool quickly. Overnight lows in the upper teens for our West Virginia locations. Lows near 20 for the Valley. The winds do finally settle as we get toward daybreak.

THURSDAY: A frigid start with temperatures rising into the 30s. A good amount of sunshine early, but high clouds build in for the afternoon leading to more hazy sunshine. A much more pleasant day with highs in the mid to upper 40s and there will be plenty of melting snow. Be watchful of any creeks that are prone to rise with melting snow, as this is the day we will see the biggest snow melt so far. There may be standing water in some spots or across low water bridges into Friday.

Staying cloudy and chilly for the night as temperatures for the evening drop into the 30s. Our next system starts to move in by late evening and around midnight with some light snow. Then this will turn into a light wintry mix with rain into Early Friday. Temperatures will be marginal freezing overnight so while there can be some slick spots- marginal temperatures and limited moisture will prevent a much icier morning.

FRIDAY: A chilly start with temperatures in the 30s. A wintry mix with rain early. This may still impact some roads but surface temperatures will be marginal around freezing. Then a cold rain but moisture is limited with this system. This will be very early and quick, drying out after about 8/9am. The exception is some snow showers for the Alleghenies for the rest of the morning.

Decreasing clouds for the rest of the afternoon. With afternoon sunshine, it will be very pleasant with highs in the upper 40s to even near 50! Turning a bit breezy for the day but sunshine for the afternoon will lead to more snow melt again. It can be cool with the breeze.

Clear and chilly for the evening with temperatures in the 40s. Cold air surges in for the weekend so it will turn very cold again overnight. Clear for the night and cold. Overnight lows in the mid 20s.

SATURDAY: A chilly start with temperatures in the 30s. Another chilly day but plenty of sunshine. Highs in the low 40s but it will be breezy at times for the day, making it feel a bit cooler. If you have any outdoor chores for this weekend, Saturday will be your best day to get those done. Cloudy overnight with lows in the low and mid 20s.

SUNDAY: We won’t fully call Sunday a dud yet but that’s what it’s trending toward. Right now we’re still keeping some light snow showers in for Sunday morning but this system will be less snow as opposed to more snow. Temperatures in the 30s early.

Should we still see some snow, this will be a quick hitter for the morning and then sunshine for the afternoon. Highs in the low 40s.

NEXT WEEK CHANGES: Right now the early part of the week looks to stay above average. We are still expecting a blast of Arctic air but that now looks to be delayed until the end of next week.

MONDAY: Morning temperatures on Monday will start in the 20s, so a cold one to start the work week. Plenty of sunshine for the day and a pleasant afternoon with highs in the mid 40s. As we go into the evening hours, temperatures will fall into the 30s with some clouds moving in. Overnight lows near 30.

TUESDAY: Chilly to begin the day with temperatures rising through the 30s. More clouds than sunshine and we’re looking at a few rain showers for the day, but not a washout. Cool but pleasant with highs in the mid 40s. Overnight lows near 30.

