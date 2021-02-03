City of Staunton completes 2021 reassessment

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The Staunton City Assessor’s Office reports it has completed the 2021 reassessment.

According to a press release from the City of Staunton, there are 11,249 taxable properties located in the city.

The release says when all are averaged together, taxable properties in the city increased in valuation by 10.14%. Taxable properties in the city increased by 7.67% in 2019.

The release says individual neighborhoods and sections of the city change at different rates and assessments of individual properties will vary from the average change for the city overall.

Reassessments occur in the city every two years.

Per the press release, the 2021 reassessment highlights are as follows:

Residential properties — 10.86% average increase

Commercial properties — 7.92% average increase

Industrial properties — 1.85% average increase

Vacant land — 11.62% average increase

New Construction Added — $15,906,277

The assessment process and the appeals process can be found here. You can read the full press release from the City of Staunton here.

