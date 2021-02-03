Congressman Ben Cline talks Trump impeachment, working with President Biden, and more

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The 117th Congress was sworn in at the start of the year.

Since then, a lot has transpired including the Capitol insurrection, President Trump’s second impeachment, and the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States.

Republican Congressman Ben Cline serves as Virginia’s 6th district representative in the U.S. House of Representatives.

At the start of the year, Cline supported objections to the Electoral College certification process. Then, a few days later, the Capitol Insurrection occurred and Cline condemned those who breached the Capitol and took violent action.

A week later, Cline voted against the article of impeachment against President Trump.

There have been protests by community members asking for Cline to resign. Those at the events said they were upset about his statements on the 2020 presidential election.

Cline released a statement at the time saying everyone has a right to free speech.

WHSV’s Stephanie Penn sat down with the congressman to talk about some of these topics as well as next steps:

When asked about working with President Biden, Cline responded:

“I attended the inauguration out of respect for the office and I have said that I look forward to working with Joe Biden on those areas where we can reach agreement,” Cline said.

But Cline added that he hopes more of the President Biden’s decisions will go through the legislative process rather than by executive order.

“For us to be able to share those impacts with the administration, as those bills are debated, ultimately will produce a better product,” Cline said.

Cline said he does not agree with some of the decisions made by the Biden administration so far such as border security and Green New Deal efforts.

The congressman is a part of the “Problem Solvers Caucus,” a group of republicans and democrats working to find bipartisan solutions to key issues and hopes that bipartisan collaboration will be prominent in Biden’s term.

As for the ongoing impeachment process of former President Donald Trump, Cline said he is disappointed and hopes the Senate will focus on different issues.

“I would hope that they would prioritize the issues that are important to our area rather than the politics of impeachment,” Cline said.

Cline said tackling the COVID-19 pandemic is of utmost importance.

“COVID-19 is the biggest issue facing Rockingham County, Harrisonburg, and the Shenandoah Valley. Making sure that we address the vaccine problem that we have here in Virginia to get more vaccines in more arms,” Cline said. “But as we get the vaccines back out there, we want to open back up. Open up our schools, open up our businesses, our economy needs to open up.”

Cline adds that he hopes there will be agreements on COVID-19 relief, saying the meeting between President Biden and 10 republican senators was a great start.

But, Cline believes the division between political parties is becoming toxic and is too much for Americans. He said the American people want to see unity not just in speech but in action.

