February is American Heart Month

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - While the primary focus has been on COVID-19 lately, February is dedicated to a different disease.

American Heart Month is celebrated every February, to raise awareness about the #1 killer for both men and women - heart disease.

Michelle Nostheide is the Executive Director of the American Heart Association in Richmond. She says, this month is a great time to make some small lifestyle changes.

“Heart health has never been more importance, and I think the things that are common risk factors for cardiovascular disease have only become more challenging this year for a lot of us,” Nostheide said. “Being at home, having kids at home learning, we’re a lot more sedentary.”

According to the American Heart Association, 80% of all heart disease is preventable.

Nostheide says, some simple healthy heart habits include:

- Daily exercise

- Adding color to your plate with fruits and vegetables

- Drinking plenty of water

- Managing stress and blood pressure levels

The AHA says, while many may be hesitant to seek medical help during the pandemic, you need to act fast if you ever sense a heart emergency.

“If you have symptoms of heart attack or stroke, the safest place you can be is at the hospital,” Nostheide said. “So, don’t delay if you feel those symptoms and just know that they are prepared at the hospital to take great care of you and keep you safe.”

In honor of American Heart Month, Friday, Feb. 5 is National Wear Red Day. This honors specifically women who are fighting heart disease, those who have died, and everyone working to make healthy lifestyle changes.

For more information, visit https://www.heart.org/

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.