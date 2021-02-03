Former VP Pence opens transition office in northern Virginia

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence has announced the opening of his transition office in northern Virginia.

The office will handle correspondence, scheduling requests, public statements and official activities for Pence and his wife, Karen.

A spokesperson says the Pences are living in northern Virginia and have summer plans to move back to Indiana.

Pence was Indiana’s governor and represented the state in the U.S. House before he and Donald Trump were elected president and vice president in 2016. They were defeated in November by Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

