GoFundMe created for friend of Staunton’s West End

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Reggie Green has been a friendly face in Staunton’s West End for more than 20 years, well known for calling everyone he meets, “friend.”

“Everyone is ‘hello friend,’” ‘hello my friend.’ He will go above and beyond. I know that we’ve had tons of people say ‘Reggie’s helped me so much at the Salvation Army, he helped me with my delivery, he helped me get loaded up.’ He’s always been pleasant to be around and willing to help out,” Molly Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald works at Kitch’n Cook’d, and got to know Green when he worked at Rite Aid.

When the pharmacy closed, Green started working at the Salvation Army Thrift Store.

Green was recently being diagnosed with cancer, and he has been out of work since December. With no income and no insurance, his friends in the community are doing their part to be there for Green in his time of need.

“Anytime we would need something, he would always be there, we’re trying to be there for him too,” Jordan Mooneyham said.

Fitzgerald set up a GoFundMe to help with some of his medical expenses.

“Not even 24 hours into it, there’s hundreds of shares, hundreds of comments people are just willing to step up and help out Reggie,” Fitzgerald said.

Through the month of February, Kitch’n Cook’d will donate a dollar to Green for every three-pound box of chips sold out of the office.

