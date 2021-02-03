Advertisement

H.S. Basketball Scoreboard: Tuesday, February 2

High school basketball scores from Tuesday, February 2
High school basketball scores from Tuesday, February 2(WHSV)
By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school basketball scores from Tuesday, February 2:

BOYS

Buffalo Gap 63, Riverheads 54

Fort Defiance 65, Stuarts Draft 63

GIRLS

Buffalo Gap 46, Riverheads 36

Fort Defiance at Stuarts Draft

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES

BOYS

Tanner Rivenburg (Buffalo Gap): 30 points

Bennett Bowers (Buffalo Gap): 16 points

Tyreek Veney (Fort Defiance): 24 points

Ryan Cook (Fort Defiance): 20 points

Chase Schages (Stuarts Draft): 15 points

Blake Stinespring (Stuarts Draft): 14 points

GIRLS

Amaya Lucas (Buffalo Gap): 21 points, 12 rebounds

Ava Cline (Buffalo Gap): 9 points, 7 rebounds

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Virginia woman charged with manslaughter after head-on crash
The Augusta County Sheriff's Office says Christina Sue Ritchie has been missing since...
UPDATE: Missing Augusta County woman safely located
Suspected drugs, a firearm and cash found in Tilley's vehicle during an investigation.
Page Co. Sheriff’s Office reports Dayton man arrested for possession of drugs, firearm
Mark Henry Hopper, 41, of Waynesboro, Va.
Officials: Waynesboro man arrested for child pornography possession
Photo credit: WRIC
Virginia Sen. Amanda Chase sues over being censured

Latest News

The Valley League has released its 2021 schedule.
Valley League releases 2021 schedule
File image
Valley District Basketball Tournaments
Three CAA losses already for JMU women's basketball
Three CAA losses already for JMU women's basketball
Dukes off to best CAA start since 2010-2011
Dukes off to best CAA start since 2010-2011