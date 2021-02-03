H.S. Basketball Scoreboard: Tuesday, February 2
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school basketball scores from Tuesday, February 2:
BOYS
Buffalo Gap 63, Riverheads 54
Fort Defiance 65, Stuarts Draft 63
GIRLS
Buffalo Gap 46, Riverheads 36
Fort Defiance at Stuarts Draft
NOTABLE PERFORMANCES
BOYS
Tanner Rivenburg (Buffalo Gap): 30 points
Bennett Bowers (Buffalo Gap): 16 points
Tyreek Veney (Fort Defiance): 24 points
Ryan Cook (Fort Defiance): 20 points
Chase Schages (Stuarts Draft): 15 points
Blake Stinespring (Stuarts Draft): 14 points
GIRLS
Amaya Lucas (Buffalo Gap): 21 points, 12 rebounds
Ava Cline (Buffalo Gap): 9 points, 7 rebounds
