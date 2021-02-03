IRS provides tips in choosing a tax preparer ahead of tax filing season

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHSV) — Tax filing season is approaching, and the IRS Criminal Investigation Office is reminding taxpayers to file accurate returns and choose a tax preparer carefully.

Tax season starts on Friday, February 12, when the IRS agency begins accepting and processing 2020 tax returns.

“Each year we investigate return preparers engaging in fraudulent behaviors where the victims may have no knowledge of the preparer’s criminal activity. We are providing tips on choosing a reputable return preparer in an effort to prevent taxpayers in Virginia from being victimized,” said Special Agent in Charge Kelly R. Jackson in a press release from the IRS.

The press release from the IRS says as of tax year 2018, 55 percent of taxpayers used a paid preparer, and although most preparers provide honest services, there is a small number of dishonest preparers who work to steal money and personal and financial information from their clients.

The IRS provided the following tips when choosing a tax preparer:

Look for a preparer who is available year-round in case questions arise after the filing season.

Ask if the preparer has an IRS Preparer Tax Identification Number (PTIN), which is required for paid preparers.

Inquire about the preparer’s credentials and check their qualifications

Ask about service fees. Avoid preparers who base fees on a percentage of their client’s refund or claim to offer a bigger refund than their competition.

Never sign a blank or incomplete return and review it before signing. Refunds should go directly to the taxpayer, not the preparer.

For more tips on choosing a tax professional or to file a complaint against one, click here. Taxpayers who suspect tax violations by a person or business can report it to the IRS using Form 3949A, Information Referral.

