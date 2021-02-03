Local shelter prepares for more families as nights get colder

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — As the nights get colder, more families may be in need of shelter. Mercy House in Harrisonburg has made some adjustments to comply with CDC guidelines, but still has space for those in need.

Though they are not able to work as closely with families as they would like, they have adapted to the new conditions. They require the use of PPE, have closed the shelters to visitors and closed the main office to the public.

Executive Director Shannon Porter says they are fortunate to provide apartments for families instead of a shared space.

“We believe in preserving the dignity of our families, and right now there’s a lot of housing instability, there’s a lot of people struggling financially, and if they do lose their housing in this very difficult housing market, we wanna make sure they are cared for,” Porter said.

Porter says they anticipate more families needing help as the year progresses and less government assistance is available.

Mercy House says they have been taking in the same number of families they usually do, but Porter says he thinks fewer are coming in right now because of the coronavirus. However, he expects people to come in more in the coming months because of housing instability and an eventual end to eviction moratoriums.

“2021 is gonna be a tough year though, that at some point, that’s going to break loose, and the assistance is gonna dry up and we’re gonna have people that need us,” Porter said. “We generally shelter about 50 families a year. Last year, we sheltered just slightly less than that, and we anticipate that we’re gonna have a big demand for services throughout the remainder of the year.”

Porter says he is grateful for the community’s support.

