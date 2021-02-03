Local tattoo shop reflects on the safety measures needed in the pandemic

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Many industries have found new ways to operate throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, including the tattoo industry.

Donald Ownby Jr., the owner of Turtle Style Tattoo Company in Broadway, said the tattoo industry revolves around prevention and cleanliness.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, Ownby said air management is a big priority, and the store has even invested in air-monitoring technology.

He adds that he could see airborne pathogen safety becoming a part of the new curriculum.

Ownby also said they are keeping the store closed when there are no appointments to clean and limit contact in-between clients.

While the store is seeing a lot of clients eager to get tattoos, Ownby said they also want customers to consider safety before coming in and make sure they are not at risk or have loved ones at risk and have been following safety guidelines.

“It’s not just a tattoo, I mean, it is really someone’s life in your hands. It often kind of gets overlooked that that is the case. But, I’d like to think that over the last six or eight months, 12 months, we’ve had a chance to reevaluate all that,” Ownby said.

Ownby said there are barriers to the personal aspect of the businesses like walk-ins and casual retail during this time as they crack down on who comes in the store, but he hopes with vaccines rolling out things can get back to normal soon.

“If we make it through this, which it looks like we will, we should be fine. I can’t see anything testing us any more than this has,” Ownby

