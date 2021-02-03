Magpie Diner celebrates Black History Month by sharing food and stories

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — A local diner on West Gay Street in Harrisonburg is celebrating Black History Month by featuring four local black women who have made a difference in the Friendly City, and a special dish inspired by them, on its menu all month long.

“It’s incredibly important, and I think being on the edge of the Northeast Neighborhood, it’s a really important part of who we are too,” Kirsten Moore, the owner of Magpie Diner, said. “It’s not our story, but it’s something really important as a community that we embrace.”

For the next four weeks, a new daily special will be available on the menu each week inspired by those community members, along with a short story on the history of the meal.

This week, Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed is featured along with the “Mayor Reed’s Breakfast Plate,” which was inspired by her great-grandmother, Julia Howard.

The plate features creamed turkey on toast or a biscuit, with fried apples and breakfast potatoes.

Part of the story on this week’s menu reads how Reed’s family gatherings centered around food — and that was how her family expressed their love.

“It’s just a beautiful experience to see how Kirsten has now put her spin on it,” Reed said. “My family members have already been here, my cousin came yesterday, because this is something very special to us.”

Moore said Reed’s special has been a hit so far this week, and part of the goal was just to get the community to try something new.

“Karen Thomas from the Northeast Neighborhood Association — she’s going to be featured. Esther Nizer, who was past-president of the local NAACP — she’s going to be featured,” Reed said. ”And then of course my mentor, one of the icons of Harrisonburg, Miss Wilhelmina Johnson. She’ll be featured towards the end of this month.”

When you go to pick-up breakfast and find out your childhood meal is on the menu! Tonight on @WHSVnews what a Harrisonburg diner is doing to celebrate Black History Month. pic.twitter.com/G1bJK6TUpk — John Hood (@WHSV_John) February 3, 2021

