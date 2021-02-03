Advertisement

Magpie Diner celebrates Black History Month by sharing food and stories

Reed's dish is inspired by her great-grandmother, Julia Howard and has become a staple at her...
Reed's dish is inspired by her great-grandmother, Julia Howard and has become a staple at her family gatherings.(WHSV)
By John Hood
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — A local diner on West Gay Street in Harrisonburg is celebrating Black History Month by featuring four local black women who have made a difference in the Friendly City, and a special dish inspired by them, on its menu all month long.

“It’s incredibly important, and I think being on the edge of the Northeast Neighborhood, it’s a really important part of who we are too,” Kirsten Moore, the owner of Magpie Diner, said. “It’s not our story, but it’s something really important as a community that we embrace.”

For the next four weeks, a new daily special will be available on the menu each week inspired by those community members, along with a short story on the history of the meal.

This week, Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed is featured along with the “Mayor Reed’s Breakfast Plate,” which was inspired by her great-grandmother, Julia Howard.

The plate features creamed turkey on toast or a biscuit, with fried apples and breakfast potatoes.

Part of the story on this week’s menu reads how Reed’s family gatherings centered around food — and that was how her family expressed their love.

“It’s just a beautiful experience to see how Kirsten has now put her spin on it,” Reed said. “My family members have already been here, my cousin came yesterday, because this is something very special to us.”

Moore said Reed’s special has been a hit so far this week, and part of the goal was just to get the community to try something new.

“Karen Thomas from the Northeast Neighborhood Association — she’s going to be featured. Esther Nizer, who was past-president of the local NAACP — she’s going to be featured,” Reed said. ”And then of course my mentor, one of the icons of Harrisonburg, Miss Wilhelmina Johnson. She’ll be featured towards the end of this month.”

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic photos
Virginia Senate passes bill requiring in-person school
The Augusta County Sheriff's Office says Christina Sue Ritchie has been missing since...
UPDATE: Missing Augusta County woman safely located
Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise,...
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida
Former city councilmember Bruce Elder has died, according to Staunton's mayor
Bruce Elder, former Staunton councilman, has died
File image
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigating report of armed robbery

Latest News

Reggie Green
GoFundMe created for friend of Staunton’s West End
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks after arriving back in his hometown of Columbus, Ind.,...
Former VP Pence opens transition office in northern Virginia
NBC29 File.
FCC meets with UVA Health to expand telemedicine into patients’ homes
The Augusta County Courthouse.
Augusta Co. Clerk establishes historic records fund, online access