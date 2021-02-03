Members of Harrisonburg City Council says they are not for jail expansion

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — As Middle River Regional Jail officials outline their goals to expand, one locality which provides funding for the facility made it clear they do not support the project.

“I rather us, as council, invest our money into the community and into the people,” Harrisonburg Mayor Deana Reed said.

“We need to do some upstream evaluation in both the judicial system and more importantly, investing in our community so people don’t fall into the lives of crime in the first place,” Councilwoman Laura Dent explained.

“And if we don’t have the proper social channels to help with them. It doesn’t mean that they need to be incarcerated,” Councilman Christopher Jones said via Zoom.

Councilman George Hirschmann said some details have to be worked out and questions answered.

“Spend the money and is it beneficial? There are a lot of people who don’t feel that way just yet,” Hirschmann said.

“Obviously we have a problem with overcrowding and overpopulation in the jail but having learned more about what is creating that issue is leading me to believe that we have some other options,” Vice Mayor Sal Romero said.

The proposed expansion of the Middle River Regional Jail has been met with a lot of concern from various jurisdictions in the Shenandoah Valley.

The plan currently being considered and presented by jail officials would involve around $40 million. That money would include financial contributions from the state and several localities.

“While Harrisonburg has made it clear that city council has made it clear that Harrisonburg is unanimously not in favor of jail expansion still the other four of the other jurisdictions vote for it we are still obligated to pay a whole lot of money for something we made clear we really do not want,” Dent explained.

The Jail Authority Board met on Tuesday but has yet to make a decision on the proposed plan as they would need the support of the majority of the jurisdictions involved.

“There are better solutions than building another jail because what happens when we start to occupy the new expansion in a couple of years what if it is already full then,” Dent questioned.

Some members raised the concern that the problem goes beyond space.

“We need to slow down the rates of incarcerating non-violent offenders that is the biggest one number two those individuals that have mental health issues should never be taken into custody anyway,” Jones explained.

“We have to invest in the programming we already have and the outreach, the program as well make some adaption to enhance those programs,” Vice Mayor Romero said.

“Or new services that will help those that need help in criminal justice reform addiction work force and education. I think that is where our money should be investing,” Mayor Reed said.

The council plans to continue discussing the proposal and alternatives at its next council meeting on February 9.

