Mental health screenings spike for young people in Greater Augusta region during COVID-19

SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va. (WVIR) - In just one year, mental health screenings are up 250% in the Greater Augusta region, and the majority are young people.

Bruce Blair, the executive director of Mental Health America of Augusta says the screenings are a great first step toward help.

The mission of Mental Health America of Augusta is to build mentally healthy communities. They do that through education and training, providing resources, and advocacy.

“As humans, we are meant to be in relationships. We are meant to be connected to one another,” Blair said. “And so I think that the pandemic obviously has a direct effect on what people are feeling.”

Right now, Blair says the online health screens show a lot of depression and anxiety. “They’re real. Like they are real symptoms. And they’re common symptoms. They’re treatable symptoms.”

Of those in need of support, 65% are between the ages of 11 and 24.

“Those who are experiencing symptoms, but they don’t necessarily know where to turn,” Blair said.

He says even before COVID-19 there was a stigma. “That people just don’t want to talk about mental health.”

Mental Health America of Augusta is working to break that stigma by providing resources and making referrals to care services and supports in the community.

“We want youth, and we want all individuals to know and to understand that it is OK to seek help and seek the resources necessary to start your journey on recovery,” Blair said.

Mental Health America of Augusta is planning a virtual educational conference for the end of April, geared toward youth and children’s mental health.

Mental health screenings for area youth up during COVID-19 pandemic

Mental health screenings are up 250 percent over the last year in the Greater Augusta region with a rising number of youth reaching out for mental health resources and connections.

Mental Health America of Augusta provided almost 550 online mental health screenings in 2020 through its website, mha-augusta.org.

Data for those who completed the screenings showed:

· 65% are 11-24 years of age

· 23% minority

· 67% are low income

· 56.37% tested for anxiety or depression

· 49.22% percent testing moderately to severely anxious or depressed

“Mental Health America of Augusta is glad to provide resources to the community, especially in these difficult times,” said Bruce Blair, executive director of the Staunton-based non-profit affiliate. “It is our goal to help people of all ages who are struggling take the first step in building healthier lives.”

According to a recent New York Times article, youth suicide rates have been on the rise for a decade with suicide being the second-leading cause of death for youth and young adults. According to a CDC study released last year, there has also been a steady rise in the percentage of high-school students who say they have felt persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness, as well as in those who planned or tried suicide.

With closures related to COVID-19 in schools and other impacts related to the pandemic, our youth appear to be struggling with mental health more than ever before.

National data on suicides in 2020 have not yet to be compiled. However, one study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that the percentage of youth emergency room visits for mental health reasons has increased during the pandemic.

“The first step for someone who is struggling with mental help is to get support,” said Blair. “Our organization is relieved that we can provide depression, anxiety, and youth-specific screenings to help put those who struggle on a path to recovery.”

To take a screen, visit https://mha-augusta.org/resources/screenings/

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org

Source: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/01/24/us/politics/student-suicides-nevada-coronavirus.html?fbclid=IwAR1L1af498L2xAYkbZpjqe9-QwkYN2YTnga6zBpI4VzGX27_FfmxFki0tBY

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.