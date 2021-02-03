Advertisement

Potsdam, NY, drops fight against toilet gardens

By Keith Benman
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 9:45 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY/Gray News) - The posies in the potties in Potsdam can stay. That’s because the village has backed down in its fight against the so-called toilet gardens on Hank Robar’s property.

“Village trustees, after considering the … order of United States district court … does hereby rescind the resolution dated July 20, 2020 directing Mr. Robar to remove the toilets,” Potsdam Mayor Reinhold Tischler announced Monday.

Toilets filled with artificial flowers are sprinkled across Hank Robar’s property. Village trustees ordered them removed by Sept. 1. If not, they threatened to do it for him. Robar fought back.

“I just said to myself, ‘I’m not going to do it.’ I hired a lawyer and I figured I’d find out if I could leave them or couldn’t leave them. Let the law take its own way,” said Robar.

Robar was elated Tuesday. He had already won a federal court order barring the village from doing anything about the toilets until his First Amendment case was settled.

“It’s like, ‘I told you so,’ kind of a little bit – where we tried to tell them ahead of time: ‘Don’t do this. Don’t do this to Hank Robar. Don’t do this,’” said Jon Crain, Robar’s lawyer.

Robar’s lawyers sought $7 million in damages if the village dared touch his toilets. They welcomed Monday’s village board action.

Some people agree with Robar and think toilets are art. Others think they’re just funny. But successive village boards have seen no humor in this situation.

Robar built his first toilet garden in 2004 as a protest. The village has been issuing him warnings and violations ever since.

“This is not something that he brought upon himself. This is something that the village has done to him,” said Crain.

Tischler declined to comment Tuesday.

Robar’s lawyers say the $7 million in damages wouldn’t kick in unless the village does something rash. But they do plan to seek attorney fees in what remains an ongoing case.

Copyright 2021 WWNY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic photos
Virginia Senate passes bill requiring in-person school
The Augusta County Sheriff's Office says Christina Sue Ritchie has been missing since...
UPDATE: Missing Augusta County woman safely located
Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise,...
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida
File image
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigating report of armed robbery
We talk with Derek Smiley of Smiley's Ice Cream about his plans to build. He hopes to move in...
1on1: Smiley’s Ice Cream will move to Bridgewater

Latest News

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to put off arguments in two cases involving the...
High court puts off wall, asylum cases at Biden’s request
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,959 on Wednesday
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy met with the extremist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on...
Divided House GOP faces decisions on Reps. Greene, Cheney
LIVE: Congressional tribute at Capitol for officer killed in riot
This Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 booking photo provided by the Muskogee County, Okla., Sheriff's...
Oklahoma man jailed for shooting deaths of 5 children, brother