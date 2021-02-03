Sen. Manchin wants stimulus checks to be more ‘targeted to those who need it’

(WSAZ) - Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) was interviewed Wednesday on the MSNBC show ‘Morning Joe’ following Governor Jim Justice’s (R-WV) comments in support of a bigger COVID-19 relief bill.

Gov. Justice urged lawmakers ‘to go big’ during a press briefing regarding the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the interview Wednesday, Sen. Manchin said ‘the worst thing’ would be to ‘put a price tag’ on the bill and stressed that no matter what is done there needs to be bipartisan input.

“We just need to look at what the needs of the people are and basically how we keep the economy going, how we keep people basically ready for this economy to come roaring back and they’re prepared to be part of,” said Sen. Manchin.

“So, if it’s $1.9 trillion so be it. If it’s a little smaller than that and we find a targeted need and ya know ... that’s what we are going to do.”

Sen. Manchin went on to say the first thing that needs to ‘go out the door’ is $160 billion for vaccines, then $1,400 for families to get through these tough times.

“The reason that Democrats and Republicans got upset before, we found out that people making $200,000 and $300,000 were getting checks. It needs to be on the lower end. That’s the target,” said Sen. Manchin.

Sen. Manchin was also asked why he doesn’t believe raising the minimum wage should be attached to this bill. Sen. Manchin explained why he does not believe the issue fits in the relief bill and why he is not in support of increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour, but rather raising it to nearly $11 an hour.

“The bottom line is I believe anybody that goes to work in the morning, works a 40-hour work week, works a 2,000-hour work year, that’s two weeks off, basically they should be above the minimum wage as far as poverty guidelines. That would be $10.86 cents,” said Sen. Manchin. “I just said, ‘don’t you think that’s reasonable?’ To have a flat rate of $11 and then just index it from there. The large state’s that have higher costs and things, they are already at $15. It will be decimating for the little rural areas. But, $7.25 is not absolutely, anywhere reasonable whatsoever. It needs to be raised.”

The senator also said he won’t support Democratic efforts to abolish the Senate filibuster, which requires 60 votes to pass legislation.

