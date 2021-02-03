Advertisement

Senate advances death penalty abolition bill for final vote

Virginia State Capitol
Virginia State Capitol(WDBJ)
By Sarah Rankin and Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A bill that would abolish the death penalty in Virginia cleared a hurdle in the state Senate on Tuesday and is poised for a final vote later this week.

The Democrat-controlled chamber voted to advance the measure for a third and final reading, likely Wednesday, after rejecting a Republican senator’s proposed changes to the bill that would have significantly altered it.

Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment sought to recast the bill in a way that would not abolish the death penalty entirely but would reduce its scope. His proposals were defeated.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic photos
Virginia Senate passes bill requiring in-person school
The Augusta County Sheriff's Office says Christina Sue Ritchie has been missing since...
UPDATE: Missing Augusta County woman safely located
Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise,...
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida
File image
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigating report of armed robbery
We talk with Derek Smiley of Smiley's Ice Cream about his plans to build. He hopes to move in...
1on1: Smiley’s Ice Cream will move to Bridgewater

Latest News

Middle River Regional Jail in Augusta County
Augusta Co. Circuit Court to begin gradual resumption of court transports from MRRJ
NBC29 File.
UVA Health doctor explains what happens after receiving doses of COVID vaccine
Virginia Republican lawmakers are crying foul over a deal reached this week on the state's...
Virginia Senate, House pass bills to grant undocumented immigrants in-state financial aid
NBC29 File.
Virginia State Senate passes bill to end presumptions against bail