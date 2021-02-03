Shenandoah County’s CAPE kicks off interactive “Cantastic!” food drive

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - CAPE (Citizen Advocates Promoting Education), a new group in Shenandoah Co. created by several Shenandoah County Public Schools teachers and staff, is kicking off “Cantastic!”

It is a unique, interactive food drive where sculptures will be created from donations collected.

Mike “The Can Man” McClurg said he helped with a similar event when teaching in Arizona, and thought it was something students and community members in Shenandoah Co. would enjoy, too.

“Just come, have fun, support the community and the people in need during this horrible time,” McClurg said.

On May 7 and 8 at Central High School, teams or individuals will build a can masterpiece out of food items they collect.

Participants can set up May 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and judging will begin at 10 a.m. on May 8.

McClurg said several “golden can” awards will be given to sculptures in categories like most food items, funniest sculpture, most creative sculpture, the best construction, and people’s choice.

“I want to see at least 20,000 [food donations],” McClurg said. “It should be noted that there’s very few rules or requirements. You could be one person. There’s no minimum food can requirement.”

He said he challenges county businesses, including car dealerships, to participate or display donation bins.

Cheyenne Estep, the CAPE Student Ambassador, said donations will go to several food banks across the community, as well as CAPE to distribute to families in need.

“[It is] something unique and different for our community,” Estep said. “Just getting out there and helping and hopefully it will be a really big event that we, the community members, can do for years to come.”

Participants will be given a 10 ft. by 10 ft. space for their creation. Anything can be incorporated to reinforce the sculpture except glass and adhesives, like glue. No paint is allowed.

For more information on participating or becoming a community sponsor, you can contact Mike McClurg at (540)246-4764, and for more information on CAPE, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.