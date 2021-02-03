Strickland’s energy boosting JMU

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team has been off to quite the start in CAA play and have been sparked by Terell Strickland.

The freshman guard hit a clutch shot late in Sunday’s win over Drexel to seal the victory.

“I owe it all to my teammates and my coaches,” Strickland said. “I’m not really known as a three-point shooter and so the coaches have tasked me with everyday after practice making 100 threes before I leave or if I don’t do it after practice I come back that night and make 100 threes. That’s from the coaches standpoint. From my teammates for even believing me in that point, like Vado didn’t have to throw that pass. Vado believed in me and they always believe in me everyday.”

The confidence in the young guard also stems from the enthusiasm he brings to the court.

“He’s a high energy guy,” senior guard Matt Lewis said. “I’ll just put it at that. You could see it before the game. He’s dancing and jumping around. Even in the game, he’s got a lot of energy. His energy is good for this team. He brings it into the starting lineup and it gets us going. He’s learning as time goes by. He’s getting better every game as you guys see. He’s going to be a really good player for this team.”

The Dukes are set to play Elon Wednesday afternoon.

