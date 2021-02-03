Advertisement

UVA Health doctor explains what happens after receiving doses of COVID vaccine

NBC29 File.
NBC29 File.(NBC29)
By Rachel Hirschheimer, NBC29
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There are many reasons to breathe a sigh of relief after you get your second COVID-19 vaccination, but a UVA Health doctor says life will not return back to normal immediately after receiving both doses.

“Once we’ve seen the vaccine behave in the real world conditions, we’ll get a better sense of can it prevent you from getting infected and can it prevent you from spreading if you were to get infected. We still need to learn a little more about that,” Dr. Taison Bell, assistant professor of medicine at the University of Virginia, said.

After you get both doses of protection, many are wondering what they can do and where they can go after receiving their second shot.

“In my household we haven’t’ changed anything about what we’ve been doing after I’ve been vaccinated compared to what we’ve been doing before. I still don’t have visitors over, we still don’t go out unless we have to wear a mask 100% of the time when we go outside the house,” Bell said.

Bell says we need to understand how the vaccine works in the body overtime before returning back to normal.

“What we do know is if you were to get infected with COVID-19, your chances of being very sick with it, going to the hospital are very low. It was very protective against symptomatic severe COVID-19,” Bell said. “I think one thing that we have to keep in mind is that there’s still a possibility that we can pass infection onto others.”

That’s why Bell says social distancing and mask wearing will all be essential even after getting both shots.

“Once we see cases go down, we start to open up the economy more, and go back to normal activities and we don’t see those cases go up again, that’s when we’ll kind of know that we’ve hit the bar as far as herd immunity,” Bell said.

As vaccinations ramp up, Bell wants to keep vaccine equity at the forefront of our minds.

“It has been very difficult to get vaccines to areas that have been hardest hit by COVID-19 and the logistics have made that difficult as well too. We absolutely have to know who’s getting vaccinated, and know demographic information, race, ethnicity, and we have to make sure we’re working very hard to bring the burden off of people signing up and bringing vaccines to them,” Bell said.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic photos
Virginia Senate passes bill requiring in-person school
The Augusta County Sheriff's Office says Christina Sue Ritchie has been missing since...
UPDATE: Missing Augusta County woman safely located
Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise,...
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida
File image
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigating report of armed robbery
We talk with Derek Smiley of Smiley's Ice Cream about his plans to build. He hopes to move in...
1on1: Smiley’s Ice Cream will move to Bridgewater

Latest News

Heart Health
February is American Heart Month
Linda Darcus in her Staunton home.
CSHD says they are working to make sure those disproportionately affected have equal access to vaccine
Enroll Virginia's website
Virginians can take advantage of new ACA enrollment period
Senator Mark Warner addresses the pandemic and certifying election results.
Sen. Warner announces bill to expand access to affordable health care