VDH: Case of B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant identified in Northwest Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Department of Health reports a case of the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7 has been identified in a sample from an adult resident of Northwest Virginia who recently returned to the state after international travel.

According to an update from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), the B.1.1.7 variant is associated with increased person-to-person transmission of COVID-19.

VDH says the Department of General Services Division of Consolidated Laboratory Sciences (DCLS) confirmed the case using next-generation sequencing that provides a genetic blueprint of the virus that causes COVID-19. VDH says DCLS has informed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the case.

VDH says in addition to this case, the Commonwealth has now identified three cases of the B.1.1.7 variant in the Northern Region, for a total of four cases in the Commonwealth.

In the update, VDH says it is important for Virginians to comply with mitigation measures, meaning wearing a mask, staying at least six feet from others, washing hands often, getting vaccinated for COVID-19 when it’s your turn and staying home if you aren’t feeling well or have had close contact with someone with COVID-19.

VDH said in the update, “A preliminary report from experts in the United Kingdom indicates that this variant causes more severe illness than other variants, but more studies are needed to confirm this finding.”

You can read the full update from the Virginia Department of Health here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.