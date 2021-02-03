VEC: Testing of PEUC program underway to implement as soon as possible

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginians anxiously waiting to file claims under the extended Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program will have to wait a bit longer.

In the Virginia Employment Commission’s (VEC) weekly update Wednesday, it stated “The VEC continues to work to implement this program. More information will be forthcoming… Please monitor your Gov2Go account.”

The PEUC program is one of two federal unemployment benefit programs extended until March 13, 2021 through the Continued Assistance Act signed by former President Donald Trump on Dec. 27, 2020.

Currently the VEC is working to implement the program for Virginians who exhausted their benefits in 2020.

Per Wednesday’s update, the VEC said the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program – the other federal program through the Continued Assistance Act – was implemented Jan. 29.

However, the information released on the VEC website on Wednesday has once again infuriated some Virginians.

“The sole purpose of the CARES ACT 2020 was to provide immediate and much needed help to the unemployed,” one woman said in her email to NBC12. “The funds have been made available to the individual states. That was passed six weeks ago.”

“It’s been a frustrating process for our household as my wife has not received unemployment assistance since she fully exhausted it at the end of December,” wrote another man. “We have not been able to get in contact with anyone regarding the issue and it appears that the VEC online chat window has now been removed. Also, the same message has been posted weekly stating they are trying to implement the newest CAA with no new information.”

NBC12 reached out to the VEC regarding the latest update.

In a response, spokeswoman Joyce Fogg said, “These programs have all been implemented except PEUC 2, per our website. Each has to be programmed separately and tested. It is expected that the PEUC 2 should be up within the next week or so.”

Fogg added program testing is underway right now for the PEUC program.

Additionally, throughout the month of January, the VEC website stated administrators were awaiting guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor on implementing these programs.

NBC12 reached out to the U.S. Department of Labor regarding the guidance that was issued.

“The [Unemployment Insurance Program Letter] UIPL for PUA was issued January 8th, and the UIPL change for PEUC was issued December 31st,” said spokeswoman Joanna Hawkins. “We do not have specific information on each state’s implementation timelines, as each state faces unique challenges based on its infrastructure and business processes.”

However, on Friday, a spokeswoman for the Governor’s Office stated the VEC had finally received guidance from the federal agency on Jan. 27 regarding implementing the PEUC program.

Fogg clarified that information Wednesday afternoon.

“We received the guidance document from the USDOL on January 8th and after staff reviewed the requirements, we submitted additional follow up to the USDOL on January 12th,” she said. “The USDOL did not respond with answers until January 27th. We have been working as fast as we can considering this delay and hope to have a better update for our customers very soon!”

According to the VEC, information technology specialists were already programming other aspects of this benefits system while administrators waited for their questions to be answered.

“The VEC is making good progress and working around the clock seven days a week,” Fogg said.

Additionally, Fogg mentioned once more information is available, updates will be made to the VEC website and claimants’ accounts, perhaps before the weekly update scheduled for Feb. 10 at 2 p.m.

While implementing the PEUC program is still in the works, Virginians who did not exhaust their benefits in 2020 are receiving those payments, according to Fogg.

Meanwhile, the VEC is also working to mail more than 1.2 million 1099-G forms to Virginians who received unemployment benefits in 2020 for tax filing purposes. Those forms will also be uploaded to the claimant’s accounts. More information can be found here.

Additionally, the VEC said people should not have to fully reapply for the PEUC program. Fogg added, by doing so it will create “issues” on your account. However, you may be asked a series of questions to update your account.

At this point, the VEC is down to 14,000 outstanding issues since last summer. Fogg mentioned more staff is being trained on a daily basis to handle these cases as they head to adjudicatory hearings.

For Virginians searching for a job during this ongoing pandemic, the VEC is holding a virtual job fair on Thursday and Friday. Three-hundred employers have registered along with 10,000 job seekers.

