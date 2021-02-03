VHHA reports Va. hospitals have administered more than 435,000 vaccine doses so far

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports as of Tuesday, February 2, hospitals across the Commonwealth have administered 435,358 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines since the first shipment of doses arrived in December.

According to a press release from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association (VHHA), this is a 37 percent increase from the more than 317,000 administered doses reported by VHHA last week.

VHHA says progress on vaccine administration in Virginia is contingent on a steady, predictable supply of doses available to hospitals and other healthcare providers participating in the vaccination effort.

VHHA says federal government officials have indicated that Virginia can expect to receive roughly 100,000 vaccine doses per week for the foreseeable future, though the Biden Administration has indicated its plans to boost weekly vaccine distribution to about 122,000 per week.

The press release from VHHA says Virginia has recently modified its vaccine distribution plan, and the state is now sending vaccines to local health departments for distribution. VHHA says hospitals are no longer receiving direct shipments, and as a result, Virginia hospitals currently have about 22,000 first doses remaining — which will soon be exhausted.

To stay up-to-date with the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, you can access their COVID-19 dashboard here.

