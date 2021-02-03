Virginia Career Works to host statewide virtual hiring event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Career Works will be hosting a statewide virtual hiring event Thursday, February 4.

The event is scheduled to run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., with more than 300 employers taking part.

For those who are just interested in jobs in their area, they can choose the local area when they access the site and choose a variety of different types of work.

The virtual program is free, however job seekers must register to join the online event.

“There’s a lot of different kinds of jobs that are represented by all these different companies. It’s everything from from restaurants up to high tech companies,” Virginia Career Works Charlottesville Center Manager Thomas L. Gillette said.

And for folks who don’t have computer, WiFi access, or a smart phone, they can go to the Virginia Career Works Center and use their equipment to access the event.

