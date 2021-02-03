Virginia State Senate passes bill to end presumptions against bail

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A piece of criminal justice reform legislation passed the Virginia Senate on Tuesday.

Here’s what SB1265 does: right now in Virginia, if you are arrested, you have to prove why you should not be detained while waiting for your trial. Sen. Creigh Deeds, a Democrat who represents the 25th District, says that goes against the presumption of innocence. His bill would put the burden on the judges to prove a person needs to be detained.

“The reality is until about 1996 or ’97 we didn’t have presumptions against bail,” Deeds said on the Senate floor ahead of the vote. “We were governed by the idea that one accused of crime was innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.”

The bill passed 21-18 along party lines after some debate. It received praise from advocates, including Maisie Osteen, an attorney with the Legal Aid Justice Center.

“Even a day or two of detention can mean that someone can lose their jobs, they can have housing instability, because of that their families can be destabilized,” she said.

Republican Sen. Mark Obenshain voted against the bill.

“An act of violence committed against somebody who has twice previously been convicted of violent felonies, that seems like a pretty good reason to keep somebody in jail,” Obenshain said. He represents the 26th District.

Osteen says the bill does not take away a judge’s ability to detain someone. Instead, it would put the burden on judges to look at things like: is the person a flight risk, or a danger if they are released?

“It doesn’t mean that if a judge thinks that a person is a danger that they cannot hold them or add conditions to make the community safe, but what it does is it puts everybody in a position of more fairness,” she said.

The bill still has to go through the House, which has a 55-45 Democratic majority.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.