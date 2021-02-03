Advertisement

Virginians may soon have to get a background check to rent a firearm

NBC29 File Photo.
NBC29 File Photo.(NBC29)
By Daniel Grimes, NBC29
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Virginians may soon have to get a background check to rent a gun at a shooting range.

Virginians already have to submit to a background check if they buy a firearm, but currently do not need to do so if they’re just renting one. Legislation sponsored by Senator Creigh Deeds (D-25th) would change that.

Two tragic events last year prompted the legislation: “Two young men, both who have had various mental health issues, they wouldn’t have been able to buy a firearm. They went to a shooting range in this one county within five days of each other. They rented a firearm and they took their lives,” Deeds said.

The legislation passed through the Senate Judiciary Committee, and is currently with the Finance Committee. It is expected to receive a full floor vote by Friday, February 5.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic photos
Virginia Senate passes bill requiring in-person school
The Augusta County Sheriff's Office says Christina Sue Ritchie has been missing since...
UPDATE: Missing Augusta County woman safely located
Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise,...
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida
Former city councilmember Bruce Elder has died, according to Staunton's mayor
Bruce Elder, former Staunton councilman, has died
File image
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigating report of armed robbery

Latest News

The Augusta County Courthouse.
Augusta Co. Clerk establishes historic records fund, online access
City of Staunton completes 2021 reassessment
VHHA reports Va. hospitals have administered more than 435,000 vaccine doses so far
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
VDH: Case of B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant identified in Northwest Va.