Virginians may soon have to get a background check to rent a firearm

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Virginians may soon have to get a background check to rent a gun at a shooting range.

Virginians already have to submit to a background check if they buy a firearm, but currently do not need to do so if they’re just renting one. Legislation sponsored by Senator Creigh Deeds (D-25th) would change that.

Two tragic events last year prompted the legislation: “Two young men, both who have had various mental health issues, they wouldn’t have been able to buy a firearm. They went to a shooting range in this one county within five days of each other. They rented a firearm and they took their lives,” Deeds said.

The legislation passed through the Senate Judiciary Committee, and is currently with the Finance Committee. It is expected to receive a full floor vote by Friday, February 5.

