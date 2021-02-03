Advertisement

Wrapping up a wild nor’easter

By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - Many in the northeast are waking up to a foot or more of snow. Some places nearly seeing up three feet!

Millions of people saw snow amounts they haven’t seen in awhile. Nazareth, Pennsylvania in the eastern part of the state ended up with thirty five inches of snow! Other locations in northern New Jersey and southern New York received more than two feet.

Plenty of snow fell on the ground leaving roads a mess across the northeast. In Torrington, Connecticut, plows were having trouble up with the storm. Torrington Connecticut is 25 miles from Hartford. Many areas in Connecticut saw 12-18 inches of snow.

Wind and rain was an issue especially in New Jersey. Police officers were helping out a woman who had her house surrounded by water. The officer had water up to his waist. Waters in the Atlantic Ocean were choppy with strong winds, causing beach erosion.

Some areas in New Jersey saw wind gusts of 60 mph, combined with high tide.

“The beach erosion, it’s a shame, because they just replenished the beach this summer,” said Terry Tracey, who lives in Sea Isle City.

More flooding in Atlantic City with flooded roads, cars driving in water, and trash cans surrounded by water. The wind was howling in Atlantic City.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Virginia woman charged with manslaughter after head-on crash
The Augusta County Sheriff's Office says Christina Sue Ritchie has been missing since...
UPDATE: Missing Augusta County woman safely located
Suspected drugs, a firearm and cash found in Tilley's vehicle during an investigation.
Page Co. Sheriff’s Office reports Dayton man arrested for possession of drugs, firearm
Mark Henry Hopper, 41, of Waynesboro, Va.
Officials: Waynesboro man arrested for child pornography possession
Photo credit: WRIC
Virginia Sen. Amanda Chase sues over being censured

Latest News

Dr. Jayakrishna Ambati
New hope for a treatment to prevent dry macular degeneration
Ben Cline
Congressman Ben Cline talks Trump impeachment, working with President Biden, and more
Harrisonburg school board to set date for more students to return to in-person learning
Harrisonburg school board to set date for more students to return to in-person learning
Harrisonburg Fire Department helps VDH administer vaccines
Harrisonburg Fire Department helps VDH administer vaccines
Congressman Ben Cline talks impeachment and working with President Joe Biden
Congressman Ben Cline talks impeachment and working with President Joe Biden