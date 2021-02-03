Wrapping up a wild nor’easter

(WHSV) - Many in the northeast are waking up to a foot or more of snow. Some places nearly seeing up three feet!

Millions of people saw snow amounts they haven’t seen in awhile. Nazareth, Pennsylvania in the eastern part of the state ended up with thirty five inches of snow! Other locations in northern New Jersey and southern New York received more than two feet.

Eastern Snow totals so far. Washington DC officially ended up with 5.5”, Philly 6”, Central Park NYC 18”, at the moment still snowing. Allentown Pennsylvania 27”, Nazareth, PA 31”. — Rich Thomas (@RichThomasWX) February 2, 2021

Plenty of snow fell on the ground leaving roads a mess across the northeast. In Torrington, Connecticut, plows were having trouble up with the storm. Torrington Connecticut is 25 miles from Hartford. Many areas in Connecticut saw 12-18 inches of snow.

Wind and rain was an issue especially in New Jersey. Police officers were helping out a woman who had her house surrounded by water. The officer had water up to his waist. Waters in the Atlantic Ocean were choppy with strong winds, causing beach erosion.

Some areas in New Jersey saw wind gusts of 60 mph, combined with high tide.

“The beach erosion, it’s a shame, because they just replenished the beach this summer,” said Terry Tracey, who lives in Sea Isle City.

Water quickly filling the streets ahead of high tide in Manasquan, New Jersey #njwx #noreaster pic.twitter.com/sfwmelOeJF — Nicholas Isabella (@NycStormChaser) February 2, 2021

More flooding in Atlantic City with flooded roads, cars driving in water, and trash cans surrounded by water. The wind was howling in Atlantic City.

