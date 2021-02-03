Advertisement

W.Va. to see increased supply of Moderna vaccines

West Virginia will soon see a larger allotment of Moderna vaccinations coming into the state,...
West Virginia will soon see a larger allotment of Moderna vaccinations coming into the state, according to U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin.(Daniel Cole | AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- West Virginia will soon see a larger allotment of Moderna vaccinations coming into the state, according to U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin.

An additional 1,500 doses are expected to be allocated to the state next week. According to a news release, this is the second consecutive increase for West Virginia -- with the state receiving a 3,700-dose increase this week.

“This afternoon I was notified West Virginia will see a 1,500 dose increase in our weekly Moderna vaccine allocation. West Virginia continues to lead the nation in effective and safe COVID-19 vaccination distribution and I am pleased that these efforts are being rewarded with an increase in these vital doses. As vaccine production increases, I will continue to work with the Biden Administration to quickly procure more doses so every West Virginian who wants a vaccine can get one,” Senator Manchin said in a news release.

