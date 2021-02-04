AAA in opposition of marijuana legalization, expects increase in traffic fatalities

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — AAA has come out in opposition of the legalization of recreational marijuana as bills to do so are being heard in Va.’s General Assembly.

If legalized, AAA said traffic and road safety will be an issue, and because of the inability to accurately measure a driver’s marijuana impairment, they believe it will lead to more fatalities on Virginia’s roads.

“We saw it in Colorado. [Fatalities] went up 153 percent. In Washington state, it doubled. In Nevado and Oregon, it went up, as well,” Martha Meade, the Public and Government Affairs Manager for AAA Mid-Atlantic, said. “There’s no reason to think Virginia fatalities from cannabis impairment would not increase.”

States do have Drug Recognition Experts (DREs), but right now, the commonwealth only has 25 DREs in the entire state, which is the fewest in the country, at last report in 2019.

“While AAA appreciates that public education clauses have been added to current bills, funding for them has not yet been vetted and even with public education, lives will still be lost should the legislation pass,” Meade said.

Meade said if legislation is passed, AAA expects the state to fund additional DREs and public education on the dangers of driving under the influence of marijuana.

